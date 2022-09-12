NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Shares Bought by 325 Capital LLC

325 Capital LLC raised its position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,144,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,394 shares during the quarter. NextGen Healthcare accounts for about 18.2% of 325 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. 325 Capital LLC owned approximately 1.71% of NextGen Healthcare worth $23,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXGN. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 5,107.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 408,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,546,000 after buying an additional 400,852 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $413,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $3,137,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 158.6% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 152,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 93,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $60,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,850.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NXGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

NASDAQ NXGN traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $17.03. 505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,399. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,699.70 and a beta of 1.05. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $21.87.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

