Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.35

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 37700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Nighthawk Gold Stock Down 2.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.39 million and a PE ratio of -0.95.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile

In related news, insider Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 126,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$53,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,933,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,692,129.64. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 471,500 shares of company stock worth $199,240.

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

