NIO (NYSE:NIO) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Mizuho

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NIO from $87.00 to $41.10 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. HSBC raised their price target on shares of NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NIO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.59.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $19.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.23. NIO has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $44.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 1.96.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.03. NIO had a negative net margin of 23.93% and a negative return on equity of 30.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. NIO’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIO will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in NIO by 6.3% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 280,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after buying an additional 16,645 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in NIO by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in NIO by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,120,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,527,000 after purchasing an additional 371,972 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in NIO by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 35,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 120,355 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NIO by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

