NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.10

NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.10 and last traded at $16.18, with a volume of 8293 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.10.
NIPPON STL & SU/S Stock Up 0.5 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average of $16.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.34.
About NIPPON STL & SU/S
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products.
