Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.76-$1.82 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.74. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Nomad Foods Stock Performance
NYSE NOMD opened at $17.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.93. Nomad Foods has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.63.
Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $697.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nomad Foods
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 9,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 28,220 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 378,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,544,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.
About Nomad Foods
Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.
