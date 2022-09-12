Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) Hits Market Capitalization of $90,671.21

Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00004288 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Non-Fungible Yearn has a total market cap of $90,671.21 and $82.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004481 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.22 or 0.00744741 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00019046 BTC.

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Profile

Non-Fungible Yearn’s launch date was October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,741 coins. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official website is nfy.finance. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

