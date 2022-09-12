Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) Price Target Cut to C$0.75

Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Pi Financial from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 68.49% from the company’s previous close.

CVE NVO traded down C$0.01 on Monday, reaching C$2.38. 311,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,252. Novo Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of C$1.41 and a 12 month high of C$4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.38. The stock has a market cap of C$548.24 million and a PE ratio of -21.25.

Novo Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in evaluating, acquiring, and exploring natural resource properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Egina and Beatons Creek projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

