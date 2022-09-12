Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) Price Target Cut to C$0.75

Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Pi Financial from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 68.49% from the company’s previous close.
Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) Price Performance
CVE NVO traded down C$0.01 on Monday, reaching C$2.38. 311,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,252. Novo Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of C$1.41 and a 12 month high of C$4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.38. The stock has a market cap of C$548.24 million and a PE ratio of -21.25.
Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) Company Profile
