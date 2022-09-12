Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) rose 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.84 and last traded at $18.84. Approximately 922 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 168,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Nuvalent Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average of $13.22.

Insider Activity at Nuvalent

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. On average, research analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Darlene Noci sold 1,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $27,316.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Nuvalent news, insider Darlene Noci sold 1,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $27,316.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $36,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,162,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,553,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,386 shares of company stock worth $428,667 over the last quarter. 15.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvalent

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVL. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 9,445.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after acquiring an additional 387,542 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 72.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 65.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 57.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 16,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent Company Profile

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

