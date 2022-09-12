Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:QQQX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:QQQX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 4,365 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 175,561 shares.The stock last traded at $23.76 and had previously closed at $23.18.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.60.

About Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

