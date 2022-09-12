OctoFi (OCTO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.52 Million

OctoFi (OCTO) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 12th. Over the last seven days, OctoFi has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One OctoFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.90 or 0.00008510 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OctoFi has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $31,823.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004477 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.04 or 0.00743179 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00014244 BTC.

About OctoFi

OctoFi launched on August 17th, 2020. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here. OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi.

OctoFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another.An All-in-One DeFi platform that helps users find top opportunities while rewarding them for being a holder. Revenue earned on platform is 100% returned to eligible holders monthly.Telegram”

