OKB Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $23.67 Million (OKB)

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One OKB coin can currently be purchased for $16.16 or 0.00072695 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OKB has a total market cap of $969.85 million and $23.67 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OKB has traded up 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004498 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,239.72 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004547 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004490 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00013951 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00051384 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104.93 or 0.00471907 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005230 BTC.

About OKB

OKB (OKB) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com. OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OKB

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

