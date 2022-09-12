OMG Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $64.10 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 12th. OMG Network has a market cap of $273.86 million and approximately $64.10 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OMG Network has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network coin can currently be purchased for about $1.95 or 0.00008719 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00095478 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00069145 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00022329 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00031128 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000315 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00007650 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000270 BTC.

OMG Network Coin Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omisego.network.

OMG Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

