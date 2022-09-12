OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Performance

OptimumBank stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 million, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average is $4.08. OptimumBank has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $6.24.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.52 million for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 44.72%.

Institutional Trading of OptimumBank

About OptimumBank

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OptimumBank stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPHC Get Rating ) by 676.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,850 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,736 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.71% of OptimumBank worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

