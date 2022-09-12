Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Set at $80.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) has been assigned a $80.00 price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ORCL. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.65. 291,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,005,295. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.94. The company has a market cap of $204.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Insider Activity

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

