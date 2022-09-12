Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 169,538 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,621,958 shares.The stock last traded at $19.75 and had previously closed at $19.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OUT shares. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Outfront Media from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Outfront Media from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Outfront Media from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Outfront Media Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average of $21.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Outfront Media Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 12,443.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares during the period.

About Outfront Media

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

