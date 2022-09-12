Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $70.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PTN opened at $6.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $62.84 million, a PE ratio of -45.20 and a beta of 0.79. Palatin Technologies has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $24.00.

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palatin Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Palatin Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,559,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 48,812 shares in the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Palatin Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 57,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Palatin Technologies by 388.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 180,400 shares in the last quarter. 8.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.