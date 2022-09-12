Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 17,824 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 136,863 shares.The stock last traded at $27.04 and had previously closed at $26.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAM shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pampa Energía from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Pampa Energía Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average is $22.65.

Institutional Trading of Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 15.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 122.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 50,985 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the second quarter worth about $9,083,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 420,600.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 210,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,971,000 after buying an additional 210,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 726.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

