Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 17,824 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 136,863 shares.The stock last traded at $27.04 and had previously closed at $26.70.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAM shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pampa Energía from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Pampa Energía from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th.
The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average is $22.65.
Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.
