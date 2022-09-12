Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Price Target Cut to C$28.00 by Analysts at Pi Financial

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Pi Financial to C$28.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Pi Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Trading Up 4.4 %

TSE PAAS traded up C$0.91 on Monday, reaching C$21.59. 305,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,238. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$18.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.51.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.