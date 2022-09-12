Parex Resources Inc. (PXT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on September 30th

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
PXT traded up C$0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$21.52. 30,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 4.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.33. Parex Resources has a 1-year low of C$18.85 and a 1-year high of C$30.44.
Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.68 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$572.13 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parex Resources will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.
