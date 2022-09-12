Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) Shares Bought by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Rating) by 112.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,683 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. owned 0.88% of Partners Bancorp worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTRS. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Partners Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Partners Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Partners Bancorp by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Partners Bancorp by 49.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 13,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Partners Bancorp by 34.2% during the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the period. 14.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Partners Bancorp alerts:

Partners Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

Partners Bancorp stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,930. Partners Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $10.62. The company has a market cap of $164.89 million, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average is $9.24.

Partners Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Partners Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Partners Bancorp had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $14.34 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Partners Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 18.87%.

About Partners Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Partners Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Bank of Delmarva that provides financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers checking, money market, NOW, IRA, savings, cash management, and time deposit accounts, as well as remote deposit capture and mobile deposit services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Partners Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.