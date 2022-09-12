Pendle (PENDLE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $241,917.00

Pendle (PENDLE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Pendle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0671 or 0.00000300 BTC on exchanges. Pendle has a market cap of $12.40 million and $241,917.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pendle has traded up 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s launch date was April 27th, 2021. Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,769,450 coins. Pendle’s official website is pendle.finance. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi.

Pendle Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pendle is the first protocol that enables the trading of tokenized future yield on an AMM system. It aims to give holders of yield-generating assets the opportunity to generate additional yield and to lock in future yield upfront, while offering traders direct exposure to future yield streams, without the need for an underlying collateral.”

