Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) PT Set at €198.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €198.00 ($202.04) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($255.10) price target on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($245.92) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($234.69) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €169.00 ($172.45) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €196.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

Shares of RI traded up €1.45 ($1.48) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €188.75 ($192.60). 349,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,300. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €187.06 and a 200-day moving average of €186.20. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of €107.25 ($109.44) and a one year high of €136.25 ($139.03).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

