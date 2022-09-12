PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) CEO Buys $178,315.75 in Stock

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) CEO David A. Lorber purchased 4,787 shares of PhenixFIN stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $178,315.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,619 shares in the company, valued at $3,040,307.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PhenixFIN Stock Down 0.4 %

PFX opened at $37.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 12.21 and a quick ratio of 12.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.31 million, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.34. PhenixFIN Co. has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $43.50.

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $3.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 million. PhenixFIN had a negative net margin of 57.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PhenixFIN Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 4th were paid a $0.121 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PhenixFIN stock. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) by 76.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. PhenixFIN comprises 1.6% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Adalta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.47% of PhenixFIN worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut PhenixFIN from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

