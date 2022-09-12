Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Phreesia (NYSE:PHRGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phreesia currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.92.

Phreesia Price Performance

PHR opened at $28.56 on Thursday. Phreesia has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $76.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phreesia news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $35,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gillian Munson sold 2,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $66,661.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,550 shares in the company, valued at $551,464.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,055 shares of company stock worth $228,467. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phreesia

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 36.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 14,172 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 10.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 154.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 40.0% during the second quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in Phreesia by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

