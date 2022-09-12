PieDAO DOUGH v2 Market Cap Hits $768,134.21 (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can now be bought for about $0.0520 or 0.00000232 BTC on exchanges. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market capitalization of $768,134.21 and $12,969.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PieDAO DOUGH v2 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004460 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,417.65 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015013 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00051048 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.75 or 0.00476132 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005301 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00063424 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 87,161,996 coins and its circulating supply is 14,782,646 coins. The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official website is www.piedao.org. The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO.

Buying and Selling PieDAO DOUGH v2

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PieDAO DOUGH v2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PieDAO DOUGH v2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.