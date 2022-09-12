Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Trading Down 4.8%

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $59.60 and last traded at $59.60. 2,303 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 467,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.63.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Monday, September 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 108.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 480 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Piedmont Lithium by 112.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 620 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.
