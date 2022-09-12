Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Trading Down 4.8%

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $59.60 and last traded at $59.60. 2,303 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 467,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.63.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Monday, September 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.01.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.27 per share, for a total transaction of $95,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,993.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Patrick Brindle sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $300,762.27. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,541,980.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.27 per share, for a total transaction of $95,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,993.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,430 shares of company stock worth $808,899 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 108.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 480 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Piedmont Lithium by 112.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 620 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

