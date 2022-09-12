Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Declares $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Shares of TSE PNE traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$1.84. 439,412 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$642.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.58. Pine Cliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.56 and a 1 year high of C$2.05.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$82.76 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Pine Cliff Energy will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

PNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on Pine Cliff Energy from C$2.60 to C$2.40 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pine Cliff Energy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$2.25 to C$2.30 in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

In other Pine Cliff Energy news, Director William Sanford Rice sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.90, for a total transaction of C$47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,029,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,955,708. In other news, Director Philip Blake Hodge bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,772.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,069,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,047,382.70. Also, Director William Sanford Rice sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.90, for a total value of C$47,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,029,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,955,708. Insiders acquired 38,000 shares of company stock worth $60,992 in the last three months.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

