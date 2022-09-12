Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) to Issue $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching C$1.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,454. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$642.04 million and a P/E ratio of 4.38. Pine Cliff Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.56 and a 12-month high of C$2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$82.76 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pine Cliff Energy will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Pine Cliff Energy news, Director William Sanford Rice sold 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.90, for a total value of C$47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,029,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,955,708. In related news, Director William Sanford Rice sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.90, for a total transaction of C$47,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,029,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,955,708. Also, Director Philip Blake Hodge purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.44 per share, with a total value of C$28,772.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,069,500 shares in the company, valued at C$13,047,382.70. Insiders purchased 38,000 shares of company stock worth $60,992 in the last 90 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Pine Cliff Energy to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$2.25 to C$2.30 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$2.60 to C$2.40 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

