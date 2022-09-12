Pineapple Power (LON:PNPL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.49

Pineapple Power Co. plc (LON:PNPL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.49 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.53 ($0.03), with a volume of 385486 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.55 ($0.03).

Pineapple Power Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.98. The company has a market cap of £1.81 million and a PE ratio of -2.36.

About Pineapple Power

Pineapple Power Corporation plc does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire a business or asset in the clean and renewable energy sectors. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

