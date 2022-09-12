Piper Sandler Boosts Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $50.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BSX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $42.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.03, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $847,509.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,201.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $847,509.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,201.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $315,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,868.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,264 shares of company stock worth $2,401,673 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. abrdn plc grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,048,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $384,360,000 after buying an additional 137,304 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 47,895 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

