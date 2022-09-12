Piper Sandler Cuts Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Price Target to $6.00

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BHC has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bausch Health Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.60.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies Price Performance

Shares of BHC stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $29.58. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 217.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 44,901 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,710,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,238,000 after buying an additional 42,191 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 36,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 22,255 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.