Piper Sandler Cuts Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Price Target to $6.00

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
BHC has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bausch Health Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.60.
Shares of BHC stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $29.58. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.09.
Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
