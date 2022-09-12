PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Trading Down 4%

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.00 and last traded at $13.08. 1,291 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,088,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.62.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on PMV Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on PMV Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.
The company has a market cap of $597.21 million, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.49.
PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.
