PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Trading Down 4%

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2022

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVPGet Rating) traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.00 and last traded at $13.08. 1,291 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,088,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on PMV Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on PMV Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.9 %

The company has a market cap of $597.21 million, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,171,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,694,000 after buying an additional 2,605,945 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,919,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,100,000 after buying an additional 1,713,836 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,872,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,618,000 after buying an additional 891,194 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,838,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,563,000 after buying an additional 570,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,738,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,023,000 after buying an additional 90,937 shares during the last quarter.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.