PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Trading Down 4%

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.00 and last traded at $13.08. 1,291 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,088,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on PMV Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on PMV Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.9 %

The company has a market cap of $597.21 million, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,171,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,694,000 after buying an additional 2,605,945 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,919,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,100,000 after buying an additional 1,713,836 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,872,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,618,000 after buying an additional 891,194 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,838,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,563,000 after buying an additional 570,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,738,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,023,000 after buying an additional 90,937 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

