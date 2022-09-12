Power Corp of Canada Acquires New Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth about $36,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Performance

HUM traded up $5.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $484.02. 4,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,792. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $504.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $485.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $457.89. The company has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Humana from $453.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Humana to $547.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.39.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

