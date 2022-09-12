Power Corp of Canada Invests $12.53 Million in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 102,747 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $12,528,000. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for approximately 1.0% of Power Corp of Canada’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,426,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,037,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,712 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,022,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,835,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,059 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $1,698,122,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.6% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,243,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,129,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,227 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 413.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,351,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,294,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TD shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.36.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance
Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 16.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.696 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 44.53%.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
