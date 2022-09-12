Power Corp of Canada Invests $12.53 Million in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 102,747 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $12,528,000. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for approximately 1.0% of Power Corp of Canada’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,426,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,037,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,712 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,022,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,835,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,059 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $1,698,122,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.6% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,243,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,129,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,227 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 413.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,351,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,294,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TD shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.36.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.44. 52,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,923. The company has a market capitalization of $124.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.86 and a 200 day moving average of $71.08. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $58.64 and a 1-year high of $86.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 16.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.696 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 44.53%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.