Power Corp of Canada Invests $2.62 Million in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,085,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,793,803,000 after acquiring an additional 427,719 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,621,000 after acquiring an additional 168,696 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Republic Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,143,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,419,062,000 after acquiring an additional 42,050 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Republic Services by 5.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,967,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,304,000 after acquiring an additional 264,112 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,459,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,473,000 after acquiring an additional 64,679 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,111.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $148.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,518. The company has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.46. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $149.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on RSG. StockNews.com lowered Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.