Power Corp of Canada Invests $35.89 Million in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 221,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,889,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 2.8% of Power Corp of Canada’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Power Corp of Canada owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $153.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,731. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $137.50 and a one year high of $172.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.82.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

