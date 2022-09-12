Power Corp of Canada Invests $7.81 Million in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,811,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Power Corp of Canada’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,527,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,703 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after buying an additional 5,158,468 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,931,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,671,000 after buying an additional 1,801,977 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,499,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,945,000 after buying an additional 394,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,385,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,665,000 after purchasing an additional 955,851 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV traded up $4.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $413.15. 58,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,737,526. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $404.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $414.03.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

