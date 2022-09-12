Power Corp of Canada Makes New Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,890 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,015,889,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,077,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Danaher by 916.7% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,168,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,502 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,961,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Danaher by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,453,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $719,596,000 after acquiring an additional 994,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:DHR traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $293.56. 19,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,618,447. The company has a fifty day moving average of $277.27 and a 200 day moving average of $269.54. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The company has a market capitalization of $213.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.73.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

