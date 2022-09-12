Power Corp of Canada Purchases New Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,943 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Salesforce from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Salesforce to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.11.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.15. 39,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,246,470. The firm has a market cap of $164.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.48 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total transaction of $375,337.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,693,567,643.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total transaction of $375,337.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,693,567,643.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $216,957.39. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,703.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,849 shares of company stock valued at $12,413,201. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

