Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC Has $76.54 Million Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,016 shares during the quarter. NICE makes up approximately 5.3% of Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC owned approximately 0.55% of NICE worth $76,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stony Point Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NICE by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 57,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,564,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new position in NICE in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in NICE by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NICE in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NICE in the fourth quarter worth $1,203,000. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NICE traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $214.75. 136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,266. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $179.13 and a twelve month high of $319.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. NICE had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. NICE’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NICE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NICE to $275.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.50.

NICE Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

