Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC Sells 1,794,737 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC reduced its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,025,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,794,737 shares during the period. Resideo Technologies accounts for about 8.3% of Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC owned about 3.46% of Resideo Technologies worth $119,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,677,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,600,000 after buying an additional 326,608 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,889,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,450 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,769,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,905,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,750,000 after purchasing an additional 331,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,658,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,017,000 after buying an additional 38,558 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of REZI stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.19. 1,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.71. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $29.71.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 13.79%. Resideo Technologies’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

