Primorus Investments (LON:PRIM) Trading Down 14.3%

Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM – Get Rating) traded down 14.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.70 ($0.03). 1,162,886 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 241% from the average session volume of 341,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.15 ($0.04).

Primorus Investments Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.78 million and a PE ratio of 35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 17.99 and a quick ratio of 17.94.

Primorus Investments Company Profile

Primorus Investments plc is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments in small and mid cap firms. The firm focuses to invest in financial services, natural resources, energy, clean technology, financial technology, business technology, infrastructure, property, consultancy, brand licensing and leisure sectors.

