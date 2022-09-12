ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.34

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.34 and last traded at $21.27, with a volume of 45448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.09.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.42.

Get ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,072,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,767,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,550,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter valued at $7,611,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter worth $7,214,000.

About ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.