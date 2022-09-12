Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Now Covered by Analysts at ING Group

ING Group initiated coverage on shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PUBGY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Publicis Groupe from €48.00 ($48.98) to €45.00 ($45.92) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Publicis Groupe from €64.00 ($65.31) to €65.00 ($66.33) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Publicis Groupe has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.71.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

Publicis Groupe Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUBGY opened at $13.01 on Thursday. Publicis Groupe has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.66.

Publicis Groupe Cuts Dividend

About Publicis Groupe

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 4th were paid a $0.5066 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st.

(Get Rating)

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services to optimize distribution channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.