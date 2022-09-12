Quant Trading Up 14.3% Over Last Week (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Quant has a total market capitalization of $1.28 billion and approximately $34.77 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quant has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. One Quant coin can now be purchased for $105.82 or 0.00473140 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004472 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,363.99 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004561 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004469 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00013863 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00051332 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005296 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00063571 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004471 BTC.
Quant Profile
Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official website is www.quant.network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network.
Quant Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
