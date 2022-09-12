Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) CAO Lewis W. Moorehead Sells 8,416 Shares

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 8,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $13,213.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 203,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,159.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Quantum Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ QMCO traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.73. The company had a trading volume of 182,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,156. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.92. Quantum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.34.
Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $97.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.16 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Quantum Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Quantum from $4.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Quantum from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Quantum from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.
Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers CatDV, an asset management and workflow orchestration platform that provides asset management, automation, and collaboration tools for organization that manages large volumes of digital media; StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.
