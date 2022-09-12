Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Qumu to $0.80 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
Qumu Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:QUMU opened at $0.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.15. Qumu has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.64.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qumu
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Qumu by 23.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Qumu by 6.1% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Qumu by 2.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.98% of the company’s stock.
About Qumu
Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.
Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.