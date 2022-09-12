Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Shares Gap Up to $22.92

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.92, but opened at $23.81. Radware shares last traded at $24.28, with a volume of 2,779 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RDWR. StockNews.com cut shares of Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 80.42 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average is $25.98.

Radware ( NASDAQ:RDWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $75.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.68 million. Radware had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDWR. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Radware by 311.9% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 845,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,863,000 after purchasing an additional 640,230 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Radware by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,245,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,834,000 after purchasing an additional 519,521 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Radware by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 453,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,487,000 after purchasing an additional 241,849 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP acquired a new position in Radware during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,910,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Radware during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

