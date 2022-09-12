Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Shares Up 0.9%

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Rating) shot up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $9.98. 6,944 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 35,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95. The company has a market capitalization of $247.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Ranger Energy Services ( NYSE:RNGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08). Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

In other news, Director Byron A. Dunn purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNGR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,100,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,584,000 after buying an additional 1,968,630 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 2,215.7% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,564,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,860,000 after buying an additional 1,496,576 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Ranger Energy Services by 56.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 740,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after acquiring an additional 268,378 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ranger Energy Services by 57.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 45,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Ranger Energy Services in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.36% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

