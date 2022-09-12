Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Trading Up 253.9% This Week

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded 76.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. In the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 253.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $875,790.63 and approximately $225,674.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,341.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,714.22 or 0.07672897 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00171031 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00022415 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.22 or 0.00274038 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.40 or 0.00726928 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.80 or 0.00576495 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000929 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,536,351 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles.Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

